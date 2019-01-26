President Halimah Yacob, PM Lee congratulate India on 70th Republic Day

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote congratulatory letters to their Indian counterparts on India's 70th Republic Day on Saturday (Jan 26), the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The day marks the date India's Constitution came into effect, completing the nation's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

In a letter to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Mdm Halimah said that she was confident that relations between the two nations would continue to strengthen in the years to come.

She highlighted the expanded bilateral cooperation between both countries across several pillars of the Strategic Partnership, including the launch of cooperation in new areas like fintech and innovation.

"Singapore and India enjoy a special relationship rooted in deep historical ties, vibrant people-to-people linkages, regular high-level exchanges and strong economic cooperation," she added.

In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Lee congratulated India on the "great strides" it had made in terms of development and on the international stage.

He added that the "longstanding friendship between Singapore and India continues to expand with each passing year".

"The conclusion of the Second Review of our Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in June 2018 provided a conducive framework for our agencies and companies to strengthen trade and economic linkages," Mr Lee wrote. "The launch of the Third Review in September 2018 reflected our two countries’ mutual commitment to enhance our partnership amidst a rapidly changing world."

He added: "These initiatives and our many other cooperation platforms will bring Singapore-India relations to greater heights."