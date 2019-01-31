President Halimah Yacob, PM Lee congratulate Malaysia's new king

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory messages to Malaysia's new king, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday (Jan 31).

Pahang's Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah ascended the throne as Malaysia's 16th king after he was elected by the Malay rulers last week, following the unexpected resignation of the previous monarch.

Advertisement

In a letter, Mdm Halimah said she looked forward to working closely with Sultan Abdullah to "further strengthen bilateral ties".

She also noted that Sultan Abdullah is widely respected for his generosity and concern for the welfare of Malaysians from all walks of life.

"I am confident that under Your Majesty’s leadership, Malaysia will continue to enjoy prosperity and progress," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty on the auspicious occasion of Your Majesty’s assumption of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong."

Mdm Halimah also extended well wishes to the queen: "My husband and I take this opportunity to wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, good health and happiness."

In Mr Lee's letter, he said he was confident that Malaysia will reach "even greater heights of progress and success" under Sultan Abdullah.



He noted that Malaysia and Singapore share a long and unique history built on close people-to-people ties and mutually-beneficial cooperation across many sectors.

Both countries also work well in regional and international fora, he said.

"I am confident that our bilateral ties will strengthen further during Your Majesty’s reign."

Mr Lee added: "Ho Ching and I take this opportunity to send Your Majesty and Her Majesty, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, our respects and best wishes."