President Halimah Yacob sends condolences over death of former Vietnam president Le Duc Anh

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has expressed her condolences over the death of former Vietnamese president Le Duc Anh.

He died on Monday (Apr 22) at the age of 99.

Advertisement

The former leader led the invasion of Cambodia which led to the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime. He served as president between 1992-1997, championing the continued primacy of the Communist party as Vietnam embarked on sweeping market reforms.

In her letter dated Apr 26 to Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong, Mdm Halimah expressed her "deepest condolences", and said Singapore has "lost a close friend".

"While in office, President Anh played an important role in deepening the bilateral relations between Singapore and Vietnam," said Mdm Halimah.



"His Presidency took place at a time when relations between our two countries were growing rapidly. This included the establishment of the first Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in 1996, which has now become a flagship of our bilateral ties," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Please accept my sincere and deepest condolences during this time of sorrow."