President Halimah Yacob to make first overseas state visit to Brunei

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will be in Brunei for her first overseas state visit from May 11 to May 14 at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (May 10).

During the visit to Brunei, Mdm Halimah will attend a banquet hosted by the sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

She will also be receiving a ceremonial welcome at the Istana Nurul Iman and attend a bilateral meeting with the Sultan, added MFA.



The two leaders will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a Financial Technology Cooperation Agreement.

"President Halimah will visit the Defence Academy Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the University of Brunei Darussalam Botanical Research Centre and Singapore Armed Forces personnel training in Brunei," said MFA.

Mdm Halimah will also meet the Singaporean community in Brunei at a dinner reception.

During her absence, Mr J Y Pillay, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will be exercising the function of the office of the President.

