PM Lee, President Putin reaffirm long-standing ties between Singapore and Russia

SINGAPORE: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Nov 14) reaffirmed the broad-based and long-standing friendship between the two countries as they mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said both leaders met as part of Mr Putin’s state visit to Singapore.

"They took stock of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, noting the good progress made over nine sessions of the High-Level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission," said MFA.

"The leaders welcomed expanding cooperation in innovation, urban transport management and education as well as strengthening cultural ties, including the establishment of a Russian Cultural Centre in Singapore."

MFA added: "Mr Lee also thanked Mr Putin for his support and commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)."

The two leaders agreed that the EAEU-Singapore FTA, when concluded, would further enhance growing regional trade and investment links.

Mr Lee welcomed the elevation of ASEAN-Russia relations to a Strategic Partnership during the ASEAN-Russia Summit earlier in the day. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, said MFA.

Exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Russia, and the Ministry of Education, Singapore, in the field of higher education by Minister Mikhail Kotyukov (left) and Minister Ong Ye Kung (right). (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

In addition, Mr Putin and Mr Lee witnessed the exchange of several agreements.

These were a Joint Statement on the Russia-Singapore Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment; an MOU in the field of Higher Education; and an agreement between Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and the regional Government of St Petersburg to cooperate on the potential development of an urban transport management system.

