President's address sets 'important goals for the nation': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob's address on Monday (May 7) in opening the second session of the 13th Parliament has laid out the Government's priorities for the rest of the term and beyond, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, PM Lee outlined the five Government priorities in the President's speech:

Securing a place in the world for Singapore; Building a well-connected, world-class city for Singaporeans; Developing a vibrant economy with more opportunities for workers; Forging a cohesive, caring and inclusive society; and Nurturing an identity we are proud of, with all Singaporeans.

The Prime Minister said the speech was drafted by the 4th-generation ministers, who have set important goals for the nation.



"Over time, they have to prove themselves, earn the trust of Singaporeans, and show they can make difficult decisions that benefit Singaporeans. In this uncertain world, we must work together to ensure a bright future for all of us," Mr Lee said.



In her speech, President Halimah said 4G leaders had to "earn the right to lead" and that the right "cannot be inherited".



She noted that the new leadership's imprint in developing and implementing public policies has already become evident.



Responding to the President's speech, Members of Parliament welcomed the ready signal from 4G leaders to make bold changes, with suggestions on some of the areas the leaders could focus on.



The ministries will release their addenda to the speech this week and Parliament will debate the speech next week, PM Lee added.

