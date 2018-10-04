President’s Challenge 2019 to focus on mental health

SINGAPORE: Next year's President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign, will focus on mental health while also continuing support for a broad range of social causes.



This would raise greater awareness of the needs of people with mental health issues, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Oct 4) at the first Global Summit for Mental Health Advocates.

"We can better support them in their journey of recovery and reintegration," said Mdm Halimah, who was speaking at the Grassroots Club in Ang Mo Kio.



President Halimah noted that a 2017 study by the National Council of Social Services found that one in two respondents believed that those with mental health conditions should not be given any responsibility.

More than half also said they were not willing to live near or work with a person with mental health conditions.

In her address, she encouraged voluntary welfare organisations supporting those with mental health conditions to apply for next year's edition of the Empowering for Life Fund.

The fund, which helps vulnerable groups find employment, is part of the President's Challenge.

It was established in February, with the Government matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to S$10 million for the next five years.



"We should leverage the fund to empower those with mental health conditions to return to the workplace, so that they can continue to contribute to society and be meaningfully engaged," Mdm Halimah said.

"I hope that companies will also respond to this call and be more open to providing equal opportunities at work for this group."

The Global Summit for Mental Health Advocates is initiated by non-profit organisation Silver Ribbon (Singapore) and Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck.

It aims to provide a platform for global stakeholders to promote mental health, and share best practices.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Silver Ribbon President Ellen Lee said that the stigma against mental health in Singapore is still prevalent, despite society’s progress.

“Unfortunately, because society has progressed so fast, many people have suffered different stresses and anxieties, resulting in different levels of depression and different types of mental challenges.”



She added that "the formation of this alliance is very timely because around the world, people are sitting up and looking at this issue very squarely in the face".



The two-day Global Summit for Mental Health Advocates is attended by around 280 local and overseas guests, as well as speakers and delegates.

This year’s theme is Unite for Mental Health. The second edition of the summit will be held in October 2019 in Taiwan.



October is the month for mental health issues, with World Mental Health Day observed on Oct 10.

