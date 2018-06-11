President Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 11) accepted an invitation from his Singapore counterpart Halimah Yaacob to make a state visit to Singapore in November.

The announcement came after he had a four-eye meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. Mr Lee also hosted Mr Trump to a working luncheon on Monday.

According to a press statement from the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the two leaders had a "good discussion on a range of regional and global developments". They reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries across their economic, defence and security spheres.

Mr Trump thanked Mr Lee for Singapore's hosting of the summit between the US and North Korea that is due to take place at Capella Hotel at Sentosa on Tuesday. He also expressed the US’ continued commitment to engage the region and his support for Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN, MFA said.



President Trump and PM Lee last met in October 2017, during Mr Lee's visit to Washington DC at Mr Trump’s invitation.



Mr Trump's meeting with Mdm Halimah in November will be in conjunction with the 6th ASEAN-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

