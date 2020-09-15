Members of Presidential Council for Religious Harmony reappointed to new three-year term

SINGAPORE: All 10 members of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony have been reappointed to a new three-year term which starts on Tuesday (Sep 15).

Justice Chao Hick Tin, a senior judge at the Supreme Court, continues to chair the council, which advises the Minister for Home Affairs on matters affecting the maintenance of religious harmony in Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It considers and makes recommendations to the President on Restraining Orders issued under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.



Apart from Justice Chao, the other members are:



Muslim representative Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Mufti of Singapore Roman Catholic representative Archbishop William Goh, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Singapore Buddhist representative Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president, Singapore Buddhist Federation Protestant representative Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup, past president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore Sikh representative Mr Surjit Singh Wazir Singh, chairman, Sikh Advisory Board Hindu representative Mr M Rajaram, past president of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association Taoist representative Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin, Academic Adviser to the Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission Layperson member Ms Juthika Ramanathan, Chief Executive, Office of the Chief Justice, Supreme Court Layperson member Professor Lily Kong, president, Singapore Management University

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chairman and members were appointed by President Halimah Yacob.

The Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, which was enacted in 1990, provides for powers to maintain religious harmony in Singapore.

It has not been invoked since it was passed almost 30 years ago, but was amended in September last year to be up to date with latest developments, including the proliferation of the Internet and social media.

