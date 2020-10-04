President's Star Charity 2020 raises more than S$10.4 million by end of Sunday's live show

SINGAPORE: The President’s Star Charity 2020 raised S$10,423,381 in donations by the end of the live show on Sunday (Oct 4), Mediacorp said in a news release.

Hosted by Diana Ser and Fauzie Laily, Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser under the President’s Challenge was headlined by Brit Awards 2020 Best New Artist winner Lewis Capaldi and Indonesian pop star Rossa.

Singaporean singer-songwriters Jarell Huang and JJ Neo wrote Believe, the first President’s Star Charity theme song to mark 20 years of the President’s Challenge.

Guest-of-Honour President Halimah Yacob took part in a tile-painting segment alongside Mediacorp artistes and Saifudeen Abdul Salim, a 23-year-old aspiring motivational speaker with muscular dystrophy.

“This year’s digitally focused drive for donations saw audiences using their bank apps to scan a PayNow QR code that was flashed on-screen during the show and made available on meWATCH.sg/psc2020 to make their contributions,” said Mediacorp.

Ms Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp said: “The spirit of giving and caring is strong tonight and we are grateful to the public for giving so generously during this challenging year.”

Proceeds from the President’s Star Charity 2020 will go in aid of 72 agencies backed by the President’s Challenge, including Care Corner Seniors Services and the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS).

Members of the public can donate to the President’s Star Charity 2020 by scanning a PayNow QR code via their bank apps, or through giving.sg/psc2020 until 11.59pm on Oct 11.