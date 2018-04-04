Pretty Pets Kennel licensee fined for overcrowding, breaching regulations

SINGAPORE: A licensee of Pretty Pets Kennel has been fined S$8,500 for breaching pet farm licensing conditions and keeping dogs without a licence, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday (Apr 4).

During an inspection in March 2017, AVA found that Choo Pui Lee, 42, had housed too many dogs within the premises of Pretty Pets Kennel. AVA also found unlicensed dogs as well as damaged metal cages and playpen bedding, which could potentially injure the animals.

In August 2017, AVA said it found that Choo had failed to comply with other licensing conditions – namely, failing to produce a death certificate for a puppy and failing to license one of her dogs.

While AVA conducts regular inspections of pet farms and shops, the authority advises concerned members of the public to play their part by reporting any errant operators via AVA’s website or 24 hour hotline, 1800-476-1600.