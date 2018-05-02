Pretty Pets Kennel operator fined S$48,000 for not sending sick dogs to vet

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was fined S$48,000 on Wednesday (May 2) for failing to seek veterinary treatment for four dogs that were in "poor health", the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a news release.

Bernat Ong Yan Jie, who oversaw the operation of Pretty Pets Kennel, was deemed to have failed in his duty of care as an animal owner.



AVA said that an inspection of the pet shop in March 2017 found that four of the dogs were in poor health.

Last month, a licensee of the pet shop was fined S$8,500 for breaching pet farm licensing conditions and keeping dogs without a licence. AVA had found unlicensed dogs as well as damaged metal cages and playpen bedding, which could potentially injure the animals, during an inspection.

For animal-related businesses, failure in duty of care carries a punishment of up to S$40,000 fine and/or a jail term of up to two years for first convictions.

