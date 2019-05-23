Primary 1 registration for 2020 admission to start on Jul 3

SINGAPORE: The registration of children for admission to Primary 1 next year will start on Jul 3 and end on Oct 31, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (May 23).

Primary schools will open for registration on Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 11am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.



Those registering under Phase 1 – for children whose siblings are current students of the school – can submit the registration form and relevant documents through the older sibling.

For Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) – children whose parents are alumni members or are former students of the school, as well as children from the MOE kindergarten co-located with the school – parents can submit the forms at the school.

Phase 2B, which is for children whose parents have volunteered in schools, have affiliations to churches or clan associations, or are active community leaders, parents can also submit the forms at their school of choice.



Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary, which is for children who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and have no links to the school, parents can either register at the school or online using their SingPass at the Primary 1 Internet System (P1-IS).

Online registration runs from Jul 29, 9am to Jul 31, 4.30pm for Phase 2C, and from Aug 12, 9am to Aug 13, 4.30pm for 2C Supplementary.

More information on the different phases of registration can be found on MOE's website.



NORTHSHORE PRIMARY NOT PART OF THIS YEAR'S EXERCISE

Northshore Primary School and its co-located MOE kindergarten, MK@Northshore, will not be part of this year's exercise, MOE said. The ministry previously announced that the school was built to meet the demand for primary school places in Punggol.

"As residents are expected to move into the estate only in the later part of 2020, MOE anticipates demand for school places in Northshore Primary to be very low for 2020. We have thus reviewed our plans and will open Northshore Primary and MK@Northshore in January 2021," it said.

Valour Primary, also built to meet the demand for school places in Punggol, will operate out of Punggol Cove Primary when the school term begins due to delays in construction. The school and its co-located MOE kindergarten will move to its permanent campus from Mar 23 next year.



"Punggol Cove Primary and Valour Primary, as well as their respective MKs, will conduct lessons and programmes independently, while sharing common facilities such as the canteen, library and art/music rooms," MOE said.



REGISTRATION FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, CAREGIVER DECLARATION

Children born between Jan 2, 2013, and Jan 1, 2014, must be registered at this year's P1 registration exercise so that they can begin school in January 2020. Parents may seek approval for deferment from MOE's Compulsory Education Unit if a child is assessed as not ready or suitable for P1 on medical grounds.



International students at Phase 3 can only register after all Singapore citizens and permanent residents have been allocated a place.

They are required to undergo a two-step process which involves submitting an online application to indicate interest before registering in-person at their designated schools once they have received an offer from MOE by October.



The address used in the registration exercise should reflect the one in the parents' NRICs. This will be used to determine the home-school distance, which is required when considering priority in admissions.



Children can also be registered under the address of their caregiver, if applicable. From this year, only one parent needs to be present to make the declaration. Both a parent of the child and caregiver were previously required to be present for the declaration.

