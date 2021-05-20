Primary 1 registration for 2022 to begin on Jun 30; registration remains fully online

SINGAPORE: Primary 1 registration for admission to schools in 2022 will begin on Jun 30, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (May 20).

Like last year, the registration exercise will be fully online and schools will not conduct in-person registration.



It is compulsory for children born between Jan 2, 2015, and Jan 1, 2016, both dates inclusive, to participate in this exercise or be enrolled in a Junior 1 or Primary 1 programme of a SPED school.



The registration exercise will be conducted in several phases from Jun 30 to Oct 29, and there are two modes for online registration depending on the phase: Online application forms and the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS).



“As both of these registration modes require SingPass, parents are advised to set up their SingPass 2-Step Verification (2FA) early, and ensure that their SingPass account is valid before the commencement of the P1 Registration Exercise,” MOE said in a media release.

Those registering under Phase 1 – for children whose siblings are current students of the school – the school will provide parents with details on how to register their younger child. Registration online begins on Jun 30.

For Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) – children whose parents are alumni members or former students of the school, as well as children from the MOE kindergarten located at the school – registration begins on Jul 7 and Jul 14 respectively.

Phase 2B, which is for children whose parents are school or community volunteers, or have affiliations to churches or clan associations, registration begins on Jul 26.



Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary, which is for children who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and have no links to the school, registration begins on Aug 3 and Aug 19 respectively.

More information on the different phases of registration can be found on MOE's website. The list of primary schools and vacancies available will be updated by the middle of next month.

Parents who require assistance during registration may contact the school of their choice via email or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am and 4.30pm, MOE said.



The registration exercise will not be affected by an ongoing review of the registration framework mentioned during MOE's Committee of Supply Debate in March this year, the ministry added.

