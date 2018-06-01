Primary 1 registration for 2019 to start from Jun 28

SINGAPORE: Primary One (P1) registration for classes in 2019 will take place from Jun 28 to Oct 31, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Friday (Jun 1).

Primary schools will open for registration from Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 11am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Parents who wish to register online can do so using the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS), which is accessible from Jul 30, 9am to Aug 1, 4.30pm for Phase 2C and from Aug 13, 9am to Aug 14, 4.30pm for Phase 2C Supplementary.

Parents who intend to register online are advised to set up their SingPass 2FA early if they have not done so, said MOE.

This year's P1 registration exercise will also consider the locations of the kindergartens that the students have attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under a new pilot programme, children attending MOE kindergartens situated within primary school compounds will get a higher priority in entering those schools.

The programme allows these children to be eligible under Phase 2A2, which was previously reserved only for children whose parents or siblings have studied in the school, and whose parents are staff members of the school.

This is also the first time that computerised balloting is being used for the P1 registration exercise.



Parents will be notified of the ballot outcome via SMS on the day the registration result is announced. A letter will also be sent to them at the end of each phase of the registration exercise.



Children born between Jan 2, 2012, and Jan 1, 2013, must be registered at this year's P1 registration exercise so that they can begin school in January 2019. Parents may seek approval for deferment from MOE's Compulsory Education Unit if a child is assessed as not ready or suitable for P1 on medical grounds.

Parents registering their younger children under Phase 1 may submit their registration form and relevant documents through the older sibling, who will be given the form by the school.

International students at Phase 3 will only register after all Singapore citizens and permanent residents have been allocated a place.

They are required to undergo a two-step process which involves submitting an online application to indicate interest before registering in-person at their designated schools once they have received an offer from MOE by October.

The address used in the registration exercise should reflect the one in the parents' NRICs. This will be used to determine the home-school distance, which is required when considering priority in admissions.