Primary school registration map: Find out how many vacancies are left in each school after Phase 1

SINGAPORE: About a third of Primary 1 places in Singapore schools have been filled under Phase 1 of this year’s registration exercise.

Phase 1 is for those who have an older sibling at the school. Children who register under this phase are guaranteed a place at their school of choice.

Registration under Phase 1 began at 9am on Jun 30 and closed at 4.30pm on Thursday (Jul 1), with results then released by the Ministry of Education (MOE). The results were updated on Jul 5 by MOE.



CNA has put together a map of the primary schools, showing their total number of vacancies for next year and the number of spots remaining.



Zoom in on the map or click on each dot to find out the vacancies remaining for each school:







TIPS WHEN USING THE MAP

If the map does not work for you, click here to go to the dedicated site.

On the left of the map is a pull-out list of the primary schools with the data.

If you are on your mobile phone, use it in landscape mode for a better view of the map.

WHAT NEXT?

Nine schools filled at least half their Primary 1 places for next year in Phase 1: Horizon, Rosyth, Temasek, Nanyang, Waterway, Kheng Cheng, Gongshang, Pei Hwa Presbyterian and Springdale primary schools.

An additional 48 schools filled more than 40 per cent of their total vacancies in the same stage.

After Phase 1, registration moves on to Phase 2A(1), which is open to parents who are members of a school's alumni association, or who are members of the school’s advisory or management committee.

Registration under Phase 2A(1) begins at 9am next Wednesday and closes at 4.30pm the same day. Results for Phase 2A(1) will be published on Jul 13.

Phase 2A(2) is open to parents who studied at the school or who had another child who previously studied there.

Also eligible are children of school employees and children who are in MOE kindergartens under the purview of and located in the primary school.



Forty spaces are reserved in each school for phases 2B and 2C – 20 spaces each – to ensure “open access to all schools in later phases”, said MOE on its website.

At the end of Phase 2A(2), the remaining spaces are split equally between 2B and 2C. If there are vacancies left at the end of 2B, they will be carried forward to 2C.

Phase 2B is for children whose parent is a volunteer at the school, or if the parent is “endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school”, said MOE. Children of an “active community leader” can also register under this phase, said MOE.

Phase 2C is for children who are eligible for Primary 1 but not yet registered with a school.

DISTANCE FROM HOME

If your preferred primary school has more registrants than vacancies, priority will be given based on the child’s citizenship and the distance from home to school.

Priority admission is given in this order:

Singaporeans living within 1km of the school.

Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school

Singaporeans living more than 2km from the school

Permanent residents living within 1km of the school

Permanent residents living between 1km and 2km of the school

Permanent residents living more than 2km from the school