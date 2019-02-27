Primary school canteen stall operator jailed for molesting 9-year-old student

SINGAPORE: A canteen stall operator who molested a nine-year-old student at the primary school he worked at was jailed for seven months on Wednesday (Feb 27).

The 71-year-old man, whose name was not revealed in order to protect the identity of the child, pleaded guilty to molesting the girl's chest in April 2017.

The court heard that the accused ran a canteen stall selling snacks. The girl had previously told him that she wanted to buy some snacks, but was unable to pay for them, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo told the court.

The man began giving her snacks for free. After doing so a few times, however, he asked her in January and February 2017 to kiss him on the cheek in return for them.

The girl had obliged as she was hungry, the prosecutor said.

In March, the man asked her to enter his stall and give him a hug in return for the snacks. Again, she agreed.

These acts formed three other charges that were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Sometime in April 2017, when the girl went to the man asking for free snacks, he took her to an alley behind the stall.

He molested the girl's chest over her clothes, telling her "very fast one", before giving her the snacks.

The child left, feeling "shocked and scared", said the prosecutor.

The victim made a police report in May 2017, saying she had been molested.

For using criminal force on the child intending to outrage her modesty, the stall operator could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.