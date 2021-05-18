Three more primary school students test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Three students from three primary schools - Yuhua, CHIJ (Katong) and Catholic High School - have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (May 18).

The sources of infection of all three cases were not from schools, added MOE.

A Yuhua Primary School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was well when he was last in school on May 14.

He was placed on quarantine order the same day, after a member of his household tested positive. All his close contacts in the school will be quarantined and will undergo swab tests, said MOE.



The second case is a Catholic High School (Primary) student, who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday.

He was last in school on May 12 and was well. The student was placed on quarantine order as he had attended classes run by an infected private tutor at Learning Point Tuition Centre in Parkway Centre.

All his close contacts in the school have been quarantined and they will undergo swab tests, said MOE.

The third case is a student from CHIJ (Katong) Primary who tested positive on Monday.

She was last in school on May 11 and was well, but was subsequently placed on quarantine order from May 14 as she had attended the same external student care centre - Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel - as an earlier confirmed case from St Stephen’s School.



The St Stephen’s School student had attended classes run by the infected private tutor at Learning Point Tuition Centre in Parkway Centre.



“As (the CHIJ student) has been isolated during the infectious period, there were no close contacts in her school that would need to be placed on quarantine order,” MOE said.



Yuhua Primary School has started home-based learning, while Catholic High School (Primary) and CHIJ (Katong) Primary will start on Wednesday.



“Beyond existing safe management measures, the affected schools have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff, minimise the risk of transmission, and prevent the development of school-based clusters. This includes the thorough cleaning and disinfection of school premises,” MOE said.

