Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take part in G20 Leaders’ Summit in Osaka

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Osaka, Japan for a four-day working visiting starting Thursday (Jun 27) to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He is attending the gathering of 20 leaders of major economies, including the United States, China and India, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee will take part in discussions at the summit which has “promoting a free, open, inclusive and sustainable human-centred future society” as its theme, said the statement.

He will also have bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the summit.

This is the ninth time that Singapore has been invited to the summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The summit will also be attended by the United Nations’ Secretary-General, the World Health Organization as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



The highlight of the summit is expected to be a meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping, amid ongoing escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and other senior officials.

During Mr Lee’s absence, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.