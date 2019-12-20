Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on leave until Jan 3

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for two weeks from Saturday (Dec 21) to Jan 3, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister from Dec 25 to Jan 3.



"I will be on leave for the rest of the year," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He added he would use his break to understand a mathematics problem called the Collatz conjecture.



"Also plan to catch up on my other readings, spend time with family, and perhaps go #jalanjalan (if the rain stays away)," he added.





