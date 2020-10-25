Singapore extends condolences to Sultan of Brunei following death of son

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Saturday (Oct 24) extended their condolences to the Sultan of Brunei following the death of his son Prince ‘Abdul ‘Azim at the age of 38.

"It was with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of your beloved son ... He will be remembered for his passion for the arts and kindness to the needy, and will be greatly missed by the people of Brunei Darussalam,” President Halimah Yacob said in her letter to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my deepest sympathies to Your Majesty for your loss."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Prince ‘Azim was known for his “kind and generous spirit”, and for his dedication to charitable, educational and youth causes.

“It was Singapore’s privilege to have had the opportunity to host him in our schools for his primary and secondary education. I recall him from my interactions with him over the years, as a person with great character. He will be dearly missed,” said Mr Lee.

The late prince was a former student at Raffles Institution.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he was “deeply saddened” by the news and conveyed his sincere condolences.

“Through his compassion and empathy, Prince ‘Azim had endeared himself to Bruneians and all who knew him,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

Prince ‘Azim, the second born prince of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, died on Saturday; the cause of his death was not disclosed.

A seven-day period of mourning was declared on Saturday, according to a statement from the Brunei Sultan's office.

Prince ‘Azim was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Bandar Seri Begawan on Saturday.