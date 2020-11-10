DPM Heng visits Bandar Seri Begawan to extend condolences on death of Sultan of Brunei's son

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat visited Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday (Nov 10) and extended condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government to the Sultan of Brunei following the death of his son Prince 'Abdul 'Azim, he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Heng was accompanied by Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman.

Prince 'Azim, the second born prince of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, died aged 38 on Oct 24 and was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Bandar Seri Begawan on the same day.

Mr Heng paid tribute to Prince 'Azim for his dedication to developing more opportunities for youth and helping the less fortunate in society.

"Prince 'Azim studied in Singapore during his schooling years and was also a friend of Singapore," Mr Heng said.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also met with Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah during his visit to Bandar Seri Begawan on Nov 10, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Heng Swee Keat)

Mr Heng was also hosted to a lunch by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah during his visit in Brunei.

The two sides agreed to explore new ways to further deepen collaboration between their countries, Mr Heng said.



"I look forward to welcoming Crown Prince Billah to Singapore when conditions for international travel are more favourable," Mr Heng said.



Singapore and Brunei announced the setting up of a reciprocal green lane for essential travel on Sep 1.