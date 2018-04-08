Pritam Singh elected new WP chief, succeeding Low Thia Khiang

Mr Singh, who had been tipped as Mr Low’s likely successor, was elected unopposed.

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party's Member of Parliament Pritam Singh has been elected as the party’s new Secretary-General, following WP’s biennial Central Executive Council (CEC) elections on Sunday (Apr 8).

Mr Singh takes over from Mr Low Thia Khiang, following the latter’s announcement in November that he would not contest the election to make way for new blood. Mr Low has held the top post since 2001.

Mr Singh, who was the party’s assistant secretary-general, was elected unopposed, following the meeting held at the party’s headquarters.

Party chairman Sylvia Lim was re-elected to her post unopposed.

Mr Singh had been tipped as the likely successor to Mr Low. WP Non-Constituency MPs Dennis Tan and Leon Perera, as well as former NCMP Gerald Giam, had all expressed support for Mr Singh, according to an article in the TODAY newspaper.

Fellow NCMP Daniel Goh had also made a Facebook post in February, backing Mr Singh as the favourite to become the next party chief.

In 2016, WP MP for Aljunied GRC Chen Show Mao had mounted a challenge for the post of secretary-general, which was fended off successfully by Mr Low with a reported 61-45 vote.

