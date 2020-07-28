Pritam Singh to allocate 50% of Leader of the Opposition remuneration to low-income residents, other causes

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh detailed on Tuesday (Jul 28) how he would allocate half of his allowance as Leader of the Opposition towards helping low-income residents, various needs of the party and other causes.

Earlier in the day, the authorities had announced that Mr Singh would be accorded additional privileges in his role as the Leader of the Opposition, and would also receive double the allowance of an elected Member of Parliament.



This means that Mr Singh will receive an annual package of S$385,000.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Mr Singh said that he had discussed the additional remuneration with his wife and its implications.

"After putting the girls to bed, my wife and I knew there were some things we wanted to talk about arising from the (Leader of the Opposition) appointment. Amongst other things, we spoke about what the salary increase would mean for our family," said Mr Singh.

"Both of us felt strongly that a percentage of the salary should be used for a greater purpose."

As such, Mr Singh said he would allocate "50 per cent of the (Leader of the Opposition) salary after taxes" to the following causes:

To assist low-income residents in Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC through the Workers’ Party Community Fund and/or the WP Grassroots Committee

Community programmes in Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC

Charitable or worthy causes

Workers’ Party-specific needs

"It is an honour for me to serve as an elected MP in Singapore. Equally, it is a privilege to be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition," said Mr Singh. "My Workers’ Party colleagues and I are lucky to have the opportunity to serve Singapore."



He added that while he was grateful to receive the additional support and remuneration that comes with the title of Leader of the Opposition, the appointment would also require more investment of his time and longer hours away from his family.



"The Leader of the Opposition appointment carries with it many additional responsibilities that I will have to shoulder," said Mr Singh.

"The road ahead will not be easy, but I thank Singaporeans for their support and encouragement."



In addition to the expanded allowance, Mr Singh will also be given an office, the use of a meeting room in Parliament House, and have a secretary to support him with parliamentary business.

He will also receive allowances to hire up to three additional legislative assistants. This is in addition to the allowances all MPs receive for one legislative assistant and one secretarial assistant.

