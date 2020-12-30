Police operation finds 36 people having 'private celebration' at unlicensed entertainment outlet in factory unit

SINGAPORE: The police found an unlicensed public entertainment outlet operating out of a factory unit in a recent anti-crime operation, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 29).

There were 36 patrons in the outlet, said to be having what authorities described as a "private celebration".

The operation, which was conducted from Dec 15 to 26, targeted criminal activities islandwide, including congregation hot spots such as Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and Boat Quay.

A total of 67 people were arrested - 46 men and 21 women aged between 27 and 85 - for their suspected involvement in a slew of illegal activities.

These included activities that were vice-related, illegal gambling, being members of unlawful societies and offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Pills seized during a police raid. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Police also conducted enforcement checks at public entertainment outlets and massage establishments.

Five massage establishments were found to be operating without a valid licence, said SPF.

“One unlicensed public entertainment outlet was also found to be operating from a factory unit with 36 patrons, aged between seven and 66, having a private celebration.

“Police are investigating the two organisers, aged 50 and 58, for providing public entertainment without a valid licence.

“The 36 patrons will also be investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.”

The police said that they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities during the year-end festive period.

