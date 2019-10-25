10 private estates to get S$29 million upgrading

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Friday (Oct 25) that it will set aside S$29 million to upgrade another 10 private estates.

The upgrades will fall under the tenth batch of the Estate Upgrading Programme (EUP).

Cheng San Cactus Sunrise

Frankel

Fulton

Kew

Mei Hwan

Namly

Pasir Panjang Private Estate (East)

Thomson Adelphi & Soo Chow, and Pemimpin

Watten

Westwood

The EUP aims to enhance the physical conditions and living environment in older private estates to better cater to residents’ needs, with upgrading works varying based on the condition and needs of each estate.

Works have previously included providing footpath lighting to enhance safety and security, enhancing barrier-free access, improving the estates’ landscaping and parks, and enhancing the estate identity.

EUP works are also integrated with improvement works by other agencies where possible - for example, drainage upgrading and coverage by PUB.

"The EUP has contributed to the rejuvenation of many private estates around Singapore to meet residents’ needs and to promote community bonding," said MND.

"As part of the EUP process, the Neighbourhood Committees (NCs) and Citizens’ Consultative Committees (CCCs) will seek feedback and inputs from residents, so as to incorporate their views in the upgrading decisions."

Since 2000, MND has spent S$187 million under the EUP to upgrade older private estates in Singapore over the previous nine batches.

More than 46,800 households in 63 private estates have benefitted from the programme, with more than 7,000 households in the 10th batch to be added to the tally when upgrading works are completed in about four to five years’ time.