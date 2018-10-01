Private home prices rise further in Q3 but pace of increase slows

SINGAPORE: Private home prices rose 0.5 per cent in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Oct 1).

This continues a rising trend from the previous quarters, although the pace of increase slowed in comparison with the 3.4 per cent rise in the second quarter and 3.9 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Prices of non-landed properties rose by 1.2 per cent in the Core Central Region (CCR), compared to the 0.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, prices in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) decreased by 0.8 per cent, after registering an increase of 5.6 per cent in the previous quarter, said URA.

Prices in Outside Central Region (OCR) increased by 0.1 per cent, after rising 3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and survey data on new units sold by developers up until mid-September.

The statistics will be updated on Oct 26 when URA releases the full real estate statistics for the quarter.