Private home prices up 3.4% in second quarter

SINGAPORE: Private home prices rose 3.4 per cent in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Jul 27).



This continues a rising trend in the last three consecutive quarters, with prices rising 3.9 per cent in the first quarter this year, 0.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.7 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

Prices of landed properties rose by 4.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2018, compared with the 1.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties rose by 3.2 per cent, compared with the 4.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Of these, prices of non-landed properties in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) rose the most, with a 5.6 per cent increase in the second quarter. Prices in the Outside Central Region (OCR) rose 3 per cent during the same period, while prices for those in the Core Central Region (CCR) rose 0.9 per cent on-quarter, figures showed.

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 1 per cent in the second quarter of the year, compared with the 0.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.