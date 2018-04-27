Private home prices up 3.9% in first quarter

SINGAPORE: Private home prices rose 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Apr 27).

This continues an upward trend after the 0.8 per cent increase seen in the previous quarter.

Prices of landed properties rose by 1.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the 0.5 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties rose by 4.4 per cent, compared with the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Of these, prices of non-landed properties in the Outside Central Region (OCR) rose the most, with a 5.6 per cent increase in the first quarter. Prices in the Core Central Region (CCR) rose 5.5 per cent during the same period, while prices for those in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) rose 1.2 per cent on-quarter, figures showed.

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year, compared with the 0.9 per cent decline in the previous quarter.