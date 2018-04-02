Private home prices up by 3.1% in Q1: URA

SINGAPORE: Continuing an upward trend in the property market, private home prices in Singapore rose 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, according to flash estimates released on Monday (Apr 2) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).



The rise is compared to the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Overall, the private residential property index increased 4.3 points from 138.7 points in 4th quarter 2017 to 143.0 points in 1st quarter 2018.



Prices of non-landed private residential properties increased by 5.0 per cent in Core Central Region (CCR), compared to the 1.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter, URA said.

Prices in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) increased by 1.1 per cent, after registering an increase of 0.4 per cent in the previous quarter, while those in Outside Central Region (OCR) increased by 3.8 per cent, after registering a 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

