Private property price growth slows in Q3 on cooling measures

SINGAPORE: The rise of property prices in Singapore slowed significantly in the third quarter, after the Government announced measures to cool the red-hot market, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Oct 26) showed.



Private home prices rose 0.5 per cent in the July to September period, down from the 3.4 per cent rise in the second quarter and 3.9 per cent rise in the first quarter.



Prices of landed properties rose by 2.3 per cent in the third quarter, down from the 4.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties remained unchanged, compared with the 3.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

In the Core Central Region (CCR), prices of non-landed properties rose 1.3 per cent, up from the 0.9 per cent increase in the second quarter. In the Rest of Central Region (RCR), prices fell 1.3 per cent, compared with the 5.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter. In the Outside Central Region (OCR), prices fell 0.1 per cent, down from the 3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.