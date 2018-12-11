Probation for teenager who got underage girlfriend pregnant

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy who had underage sex with two minors, getting one of them pregnant, was sentenced to 15 months' probation on Tuesday (Dec 11).

The teenager, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the two victims, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor, with two similar charges taken into consideration.

Advertisement

The court heard that he met the first victim, a 15-year-old girl, through a social application called Bigo.

They entered into a relationship after August 2016 when they met in person, and the victim frequently went to her boyfriend's home.

In September 2016, the pair had unprotected sex. The girl did not get her period for two months after this, and took a pregnancy test, which confirmed that she was pregnant.

Her mother took her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital in December for a high fever, when she was eight weeks' pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hospital informed the police about the case of underage pregnancy on Dec 3 and the girl had an abortion soon after.

TEEN BEGINS DATING ANOTHER 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL

The pair broke up, and the young man began dating the second victim, also aged 15, in August 2017.

They had unprotected sex in his bedroom that month. The girl later told her schoolmate that she might be pregnant.

Even though this turned out not to be true, the victim told her schoolmate that she quarrelled with her boyfriend, who used a blunt object to injure his own hand.

Her schoolmate was worried that the accused would harm her friend, so she lodged a police report on the underage sex the next day.

District Judge Eddy Tham told the young man that his offences showed his "disregard for the law".

"You have undergone previous intervention before," he said. "You did not learn from this incident. This is very disturbing."

He ordered his parents to furnish a S$5,000 bond, before telling them: "You need to step up your supervision of him to ensure he does not re-offend."

The teenager also has to perform 180 hours of community service and undergo electronic monitoring for six months.