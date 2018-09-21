Programme to advance 3D printing capabilities in aerospace industry launched

SINGAPORE: A programme that aims to advance 3D printing capabilities in the aerospace industry was launched on Friday (Sep 21).

Jointly run by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster and the Association of Aerospace Industries, the programme will train specialists on technologies and the design of parts for 3D printing. It is organised in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

Advertisement

The programme was launched at the Association of Aerospace Industries' 15th anniversary gala dinner. During his speech, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that Singapore must remain competitive so that it can benefit from the growing opportunities offered by the aviation industry.

He added that workers must continue to upgrade their skills, so that they can keep up with the demands of the new technologies.

“The Asia Pacific market is a growing market, probably the fastest growing market for the aviation industry in the whole world, so that speaks of tremendous opportunities, but the competition is just as tough,” said Mr Chan.

“We want to compete on the basis not just on size or scale but on the quality assurance that we can give to our people, the creativity that we can bring to bear,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Chan added that Singapore can attract investors by providing predictable policies and a stable environment.

