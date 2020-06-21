No fines issued so far to PSP members over alleged safe distancing breaches during Bukit Batok walkabout: NEA

SINGAPORE: No fines have been issued so far to several members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) over alleged non-compliance with safe management measures, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (Jun 21).



In response to queries by CNA, NEA said it was aware of an incident on Sunday where PSP members had their particulars taken down in relation to alleged non-compliance with safe management measures at a Housing Board (HDB) block in Bukit Batok.



“NEA would like to clarify that the personnel who had taken down the particulars is not an NEA staff (member). He is a community volunteer with NEA, who has been trained as an SG Clean Ambassador," it said.



NEA added that it was looking into the circumstances of the case, including if there was a violation of safe distancing measures as reported.

"No fine has been issued so far," said NEA.

The Straits Times on Sunday said that one of their reporters as well as six PSP members had their personal details taken down by a “safe distancing officer” while on a walkabout at Block 358 Bukit Batok Street 31.

The report said all individuals were informed that they had breached safe distancing rules and would be issued fines.

The Straits Times report identified the individual as an NEA officer who said he had received a complaint from a member of the public saying the group was congregating at a coffee shop nearby, exceeding the five person limit for social gatherings.

CNA has asked PSP and HDB for comment.