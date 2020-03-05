Progress Singapore Party's vice-chairman Michelle Lee resigns

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) vice-chairman Michelle Lee has resigned from the party, it was announced on Thursday (Mar 5).

An official statement from the PSP stated that Ms Lee resigned to spend more time with her family.

Ms Lee had been a member of the PSP central executive committee (CEC) since the party's founding, but was announced as vice-chairman less than two months ago.

"Michelle was one of the founding members of PSP and played an important role in establishing the party during its humble beginnings," said the PSP.

"We understand that there have been rumours going around on Michelle’s departure, in particular, that she was asked to leave and there were disagreements on the appointment of the new CEC members.

"The PSP and Michelle would like to clarify that these rumours are false and that all official information regarding the Party will be through the Party's official online channels."

Ms Lee continues to maintain a "cordial" relationship with party members, including Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and is welcome to attend party-related events, added the statement.