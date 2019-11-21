PSLE results 2019: 98.4% of students make it to secondary school

SINGAPORE: For the fourth consecutive year, 98.4 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) can progress to secondary school.

A total of 40,256 Primary 6 students sat for the PSLE in 2019, with 39,622 assessed to be suitable to move to secondary school, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Thursday (Nov 21).

A total of 66.3 per cent of students are eligible for the Express course, 21 per cent for the Normal (Academic) course and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

The 634 students who did not qualify for any of the three courses may choose to re-attempt the PSLE next year or apply to Assumption Pathway School (APS) or NorthLight School (NLS), both agencies said.

“Students who have attempted the PSLE once and would like to apply to APS or NLS can do so with a recommendation from their primary school principal,” the press release added.

Students eligible for secondary school may submit their Secondary 1 option forms via the Secondary 1 Internet System, which will be accessible from 11am on Thursday to 3pm next Wednesday on www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting.

They can also submit their forms through their primary schools from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, from 9am to 3pm on Friday or between 9am and 3pm on the following Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“When choosing secondary schools, students - in discussion with their parents - should consider schools with cultures, programmes and environments best suited to their learning needs and interests (e.g. Applied Learning Programmes, Learning for Life Programmes, Co-Curricular Activities),” MOE and SEAB advised.

The posting results will be released on Dec 20 and students are to report to the secondary schools they are posted to at 8.30am on Dec 23.