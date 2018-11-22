PSLE results: 98.4% of students make it to secondary school

SINGAPORE: The proportion of Primary 6 students who made it to secondary school held steady for three consecutive years at 98.4 per cent.

Of the 39,672 students who took the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year, 39,041 qualified for secondary school, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Nov 22).

A total of 66.6 per cent were eligible for the Express stream, up slightly from 66.2 per cent last year. Another 20.6 per cent qualified for the Normal (Academic) course and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

For the 631 students who did not qualify for the above courses, those who attempted the PSLE for the first time may try again in the coming year or apply to Assumption Pathway School or NorthLight School, the ministry said.

Those who have attempted the PSLE more than once will be preferentially offered a place in the two schools, it added.

Students eligible for secondary school may submit their school options via the Secondary One Internet System from 11am on Nov 22 to 3pm on Nov 28. They may also submit the form at their primary schools.

The posting results will be released on Dec 19 and students are to report to the secondary schools they are posted to at 8.30am the next day, MOE said.