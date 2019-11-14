PSLE results to be released on Nov 21

SINGAPORE: The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results for 2019 will be released on Nov 21, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Thursday.

Students may obtain their results from their respective primary schools from 11am, MOE and SEAB said in a press release.

Eligible students will receive option forms to select secondary schools when they collect their result slips.

Students can use the unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN) on the form to submit their school options online from 11am next Thursday to 3pm on Nov 27 through MOE's website.

The option form can also be submitted through the student's primary school.

Submission at primary schools can be made during the following timeslots: 11am to 3pm on Nov 21 and 9am to 3pm on Nov 22, 25, 26 and 27.

SCHOOL POSTING RESULTS

Students will get the secondary school posting results on Dec 20 via three channels:

Short Message Service (SMS) via a local mobile number;

From MOE's website; or

At the student's primary school.

Students are to report to the secondary schools they have been posted to on Dec 23 at 8.30am.

SPECIALISED SCHOOLS

Students who want to apply to specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students at Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary can apply directly to these schools.

The application period is from 11am on Nov 21 to 3pm on Nov 27.

In addition, these students are also required to indicate their choices for other secondary schools under the usual posting process.

This will ensure that those who are not admitted into Crest or Spectra can be posted to another school of their choice in a "timely and seamless manner", MOE and SEAB said.

Those admitted to Crest or Spectra will be informed by the schools via mail and SMS by Dec 13.

More information can be found on the schools' websites and in the booklet entitled Choosing Your Secondary Schools.