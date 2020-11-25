PSLE results: 98.4% of students can progress to secondary school

SINGAPORE: For the fifth consecutive year, 98.4 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) made it to secondary school.



A total of 39,995 candidates sat for the PSLE this year, of which 39,361 students were assessed suitable to progress to secondary school, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 25).



About two-thirds, or 66.3 per cent, are eligible for the Express course, while 21.2 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course and 11 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course. These proportions are similar to last year’s Primary 6 cohort, MOE and SEAB said.



The 634 students who did not qualify for any of the three courses may choose to retake the PSLE next year.



With a recommendation from their primary school principal, they can also apply to Assumption Pathway School or NorthLight School for “a more experiential and hands-on learning approach”, the agencies said.



Last week, MOE announced that PSLE candidates will receive their results in their classrooms instead of gathered as a cohort in the school hall as in previous years, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Candidates collecting their results in school had to observe safe distancing measures, and could be accompanied by one parent or guardian. Those who were unwell, or on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence, or who preferred not to collect their results in person, could view their results online.



SCHOOL SELECTION AND POSTING



Students eligible for secondary school may submit their option forms online via the S1 Internet System (S1-IS) from now until 3pm next Tuesday.



“When choosing a secondary school, parents and students should consider factors such as the secondary schools’ distinctive programmes, co-curricular activities (CCAs), ethos and culture,” MOE and SEAB said.



“Parents and students are encouraged to take the time to explore the schools’ websites, social media pages, as well as take part in their virtual open houses, to find out more about the schools that interest them before selecting the schools.”



The posting results will be released on Dec 22 and can be accessed through SMS and S1-IS, or at the student’s primary school.



This year, students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools. Instead, they should refer to the schools’ websites from Dec 22 for more information, such as instructions on the purchase of books and uniforms, booklists and reporting details. Parents will also receive instructions on Parents Gateway.



“If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2021 due to valid reasons, they may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will be able to reserve the place for them,” MOE and SEAB said.