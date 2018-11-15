PSLE results to be released on Nov 22

SINGAPORE: The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results for 2018 will be released on Nov 22, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

Students may obtain their results from their respective primary schools from 11am, MOE said in its statement on Thursday.

Eligible students will receive option forms to select secondary schools when they collect their result slips.

Students can use the unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN) on the form to submit their school options online from 11am next Thursday to 3pm on Nov 28 through MOE's website.

The option form can also be submitted through the student's primary school.

Submission at primary schools can be made during the following timeslots: 11am to 3pm on Nov 22 and 9am to 3pm on Nov 23, 26, 27 and 28.



SCHOOL POSTING RESULTS

Students will get the secondary school posting results on Dec 19 via three channels:

Short Message Service (SMS) via a local mobile number;

From MOE's website; or

At the student's primary school.

Students are to report to the secondary schools they have been posted to the next day at 8.30am.

SPECIALISED SCHOOLS

Students who want to apply to specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students, Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary schools, can apply directly to these schools.

"The schools offer a customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to authentic learning opportunities, putting students in good stead for progression to the ITE," MOE said.



The application period is from 11am on Nov 22 to noon on Nov 26.

In addition, these students are also required to indicate their choices for other secondary schools under the usual posting process.

This will ensure that those who are not admitted into Crest or Spectra can be posted to another school of their choice in a "timely and seamless manner", MOE said.



Those admitted to Crest or Spectra will be informed by the schools via mail and SMS by Dec 13.



More information can be found on MOE's website and in the booklet entitled Choosing Your Secondary Schools distributed to Primary 6 students.

For enquiries, parents can call the MOE customer service centre at 6872 2220 on weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

