PSP a serious player, says Tan Cheng Bock, as party officially opens headquarters

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party is a “serious player" and plans to be in local politics for the long haul, said Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Monday (Jan 27) as the party officially opened its headquarters.

The opening ceremony for the PSP headquarters, located on the 14th floor of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, was attended by more than 40 members.



“We have now got our own HQ (headquarters) and it’s also significant because it tells Singaporeans the PSP is going for the long haul. We are not just here for a moment, we’ll be here for a long, long time,” said Dr Tan.



“It signifies that we are a very serious player. We are not just coming here to fight one general election,” he said. “I’m preparing a team ... it’s important that I get some place where they can call it home for them, they can always come here at odd times of the night, day - they have a place to go to.”



Having a headquarters will ensure that the party will have a “real home”, added Dr Tan.

“We can hold functions here, we can hold events here. And the important thing is that this particular place, the location is really very good,“ he said.

The location will be a “focal point” for the party, he added.



When asked about the possibility of an opposition alliance, Dr Tan emphasised the need for “strong people” to come on board.

“The whole political climate is also changing, so I need strong people to come on board to help me to create a very strong team for the coming GE (general election),” he said.

Dr Tan added that he hoped to see more young people understand and come forward to be involved in the political system.

“I find that so many of the young chaps are still not ready to come forward. I hope they will come forward,” he said.

"I hope to encourage younger Singaporeans not to be so fearful," Dr Tan added.