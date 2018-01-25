PTC submits recommendations on making public transport more accessible for disabled

SINGAPORE: At bus stops, bus drivers should pull close to the kerb for the blind to alight safely, and they should also be familiar with landmark names in English to help the deaf.



These are just some of 21 recommendations the Public Transport Council (PTC) released in its second advisory report on Thursday (Jan 25).



The PTC had engaged more than 11,000 commuters of diverse profiles through multiple channels like focus group discussions and surveys to produce the report.



“Commuters have shared with us their wish for the public transport system to be inclusive of the vulnerable or special needs commuters,” PTC chairman Richard Magnus said.



“They want to be part of the solution to improve their rail journey experiences.”



To that end, the PTC’s wide-ranging report also encouraged greater public education on being sensitive to the needs of visually impaired commuters who might not carry a cane.



“PTC recommends that other commuters be reminded that there are commuters with ‘invisible’ disabilities and render assistance if approached,” it said.



“Public education can also include information on the appropriate way to help a visually impaired person.”



The Public Transport Council (PTC) said that commuters expressed their wish for public transport to be inclusive of the vulnerable, and added that several recommendations had been put forward to address these issues. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

As for physical improvements, the PTC recommended a consistent painting of yellow lines at stairs and escalators at older MRT stations for commuters with low vision.



In addition, a countdown timer on display panels at MRT platforms will benefit deaf commuters and improve safety for other commuters.



SUGGESTIONS TO IMPROVE RAIL EXPERIENCE



PTC’s report also found that public confidence in Singapore’s transport system dipped following the two major rail incidents.



However, commuters remained positive that the Government and operators are doing their best to improve service, it added.



“Singapore commuters remain satisfied with their rail journey experiences, and are appreciative of the service’s staff’s help during their day-to-day journey,” PTC said.



The report suggested that operators deepen training of service ambassadors to help ease spot crowding at train cabin doors.



Good customer service standards, which involves staff who are cheerful and friendly when performing their job, should also be more consistent



In addition, the report suggested that more attention be given to maintain the cleanliness of trains, stations and amenities, while greater effort should also be made to ensure the clarity of next-stop announcements.



“PTC will continue to listen to commuters for the public good of our transport system,” Mr Magnus said.