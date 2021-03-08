Are you prepared? PUB campaign highlights how climate change threatens Singapore's weather, coastlines

SINGAPORE: Dramatic scenes of a couple rushing to protect a young boy from being engulfed by a wall of seawater. Prolonged dry spells and heavy rain.

A new campaign by national water agency PUB aims to raise awareness of the impact climate change could have on Singapore.

In a media release on Monday (Mar 8), PUB said that the campaign, called The Climate Is Changing, also emphasises the need for Singaporeans to take action to protect their homes and livelihoods against the threats of climate change.

The campaign aims to do so by highlighting four key areas - enhancing flood resilience, strengthening coastal defences, safeguarding water security and reducing carbon footprint through the use of clean energy.

A television commercial launched by the PUB depicts how, in a hypothetical future, an extreme and unpredictable climate could result in intense rainfall. The ensuing frequent flooding and rise in sea levels could threaten to submerge Singapore.

PUB said it is also leading the way against an over-reliance on fossil fuels by constructing floating solar farms on reservoirs to power Singapore's water treatment plants and reduce the country's carbon footprint.

PUB’s annual water campaigns in March have typically focused on promoting water conservation and building a water-conscious culture, said Ms Cindy Keng, director of PUB's 3P Network Department.

"With the Government launching its Singapore Green Plan 2030, we felt it was also the right time to showcase PUB’s efforts in adapting to climate change which has serious impact on our water resources."

"The threat is real – and PUB must demonstrate its ability to rise to the challenge of ensuring we have a sustainable water supply, protecting Singaporeans from sea level rise and flooding, as well as charting a greener future by harnessing energy from the limitless resource that is the sun," she added.

Key visuals from The Climate Is Changing campaign can be seen by the public at prominent MRT stations and bus shelters. (Images: PUB)

Internationally, World Water Day is held annually on Mar 22, a day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the importance of water.

The Singapore World Water Day, which started in 2008, is also celebrated across the island throughout the month.

The inaugural #GoBlue4SG movement started in 2019 to rally local community partners and businesses to "go blue" in their own ways to show their appreciation for water in March.

On World Water Day this year, a total of 43 buildings and landmarks in Singapore will turn blue at night for the movement's signature City Turns Blue event.

More than 60 schools have also pledged to hold "Water Wednesdays", by dedicating every Wednesday in March to holding water-themed activities for students.