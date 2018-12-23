PUB closes fishing spots at Lower Peirce, Upper Seletar reservoirs after non-native stingrays spotted

SINGAPORE: PUB has suspended all fishing activities and closed designated fishing grounds at Lower Peirce Reservoir and Upper Seletar Reservoir until further notice, after non-native stingrays were spotted in Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Around 60 Motoro stingrays, also known as Potamotrygonidae motoro, were reportedly found in the water at Lower Peirce Reservoir last week.

Advertisement

PUB told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday (Dec 23) that it had suspended all fishing activities and closed the designated fishing grounds at the reservoirs until further notice.

"PUB will be conducting investigations and removal of the stingrays," said the water agency. "As a precaution, PUB will suspend all fishing activities and close designated fishing grounds at Lower Peirce Reservoir and Upper Seletar Reservoir until further notice."

The agency advised the public to "exercise caution at the reservoir".



When Channel NewsAsia went to Lower Peirce Reservoir on Sunday, a cordoned off area was seen by the water, along with a notice saying that the fishing grounds would be "closed for maintenance until further notice".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar sign was also seen at Upper Seletar Reservoir.



A cordoned off area at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Since 2015, PUB has removed 75 Motoro stingrays from Singapore's reservoirs and waterways.

Releasing any animal, including fish, into reservoirs and waterways in Singapore is illegal and offenders may be fined up to S$3,000.

In 2017, a man was fined S$2,600 after he released three Motoro stingrays into Lower Seletar Reservoir.

Said PUB: "Our reservoirs and waterways serve, first and foremost, as a source of water supply, and PUB’s core interest is in safeguarding Singapore’s water quality and ensuring water safety.

"The release of animals into our waters may impact the water quality of our water sources, and may pose a risk to users of our water bodies."