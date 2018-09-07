PUB looking for two boys seen fishing illegally at Merlion Park

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national water agency PUB is appealing for information on two boys who were filmed fishing illegally at Merlion Park in the Marina Bay area.



In a short video posted on the SBS - Sure Boh Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (Sep 6), two boys who look to be in their teens are seen reeling in what appeared to be a huge peacock bass.



Cheers can be heard in the background as one of the boys pulled the fish from the water.



PUB left a comment on the Facebook post on Friday morning, saying that it is illegal to fish at Merlion Park.



The agency later said on its own Facebook page that it is investigating the incident.

"Please contact us via private message if you have information on the two individuals," wrote PUB.

"We also would like to remind the public to only fish at designated spots."

Fishing is only permitted at designated areas in 15 selected reservoirs and waterways, such as Bedok Reservoir, Geylang River, Jurong Lake, Kranji Reservoir, Lower Peirce Reservoir, Lower Seletar Resevoir and Pang Sua Canal.