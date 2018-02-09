PUB makes police report over notices that allege water contamination in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB on Friday (Feb 9) lodged a police report over notices seen in Sengkang claiming that water sources are contaminated.

The notice, pasted on doors of units at Block 406B Fernvale Road, read: "Our water source is heavily contaminated with poisonous substance. Please use mineral water for drinking and cooking."

The notice also alleged that there is "unidentified gas present", and urged residents to cover their floor traps and sink holes when they are not in use. A similar message was printed in Mandarin.

In a media statement, PUB said it has collected water samples from the block, and tests show that the water quality is within normal range and safe for drinking.

"The public need not be alarmed," said PUB, adding that it is working closely with the police to investigate the matter.

