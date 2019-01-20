PUB, NEA investigating black discharge in Potong Pasir canal

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB and the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sunday (Jan 20) said they were investigating black discharge which was seen in a canal at Potong Pasir.

"PUB received a report of discharge in an outlet drain at Potong Pasir Ave 1 at 10.20am on Jan 19, 2019," said a PUB spokesperson in a reply to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

A video uploaded by Facebook user Adam Teeoo showed the black liquid streaming into the canal.



PUB officers and contractors went down to investigate immediately, said the spokesperson.

However, there was no discharge found onsite, as it might have been diluted with the water in the canal, he added.

"Online water quality sensors and in-situ water quality readings showed that water quality is within the normal range."



"We will continue to closely monitor water quality over the next few days," said the PUB spokesperson.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, NEA also said that it is aware of the matter and is investigating.