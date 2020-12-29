PUB reveals newest mascot Water Sally

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB revealed its newest mascot, Water Sally on Tuesday (Dec 29).

The pink mascot, described as well-travelled and social media savvy, is part of PUB's latest efforts to reach out to younger Singaporeans.

Water Sally, the younger sister of the current mascot Water Wally, will also "communicate the all-important message – that water is precious – in new and exciting ways across different mediums amid a changed global landscape", said PUB in the media release.



"It is crucial that PUB’s messages on water conservation resonate with the young and get them thinking early about individual responsibility of saving water", the agency said, especially with topics like climate change garnering more awareness across the world.



PUB said Water Sally and Water Wally will make frequent online and public appearances in the coming year to inculcate positive water usage habits among students and youths.



Director of PUB's 3P Network Cindy Keng said that both mascots would "influence positive behaviour in the younger generation and help them be more aware of how climate change is affecting our water sustainability".

PUB also announced that it will launch the Water Wally and Sally Club, a water-themed club for children, 12 years old and below, to learn about climate change and water-related topics.

