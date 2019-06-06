PUB to deploy Singapore's first large-scale floating solar panel system by 2021

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB said in a press release on Thursday (Jun 6) that it intends to deploy a 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system on Tengeh Reservoir by 2021.

According to PUB, the floating Tengeh system will eliminate the need to emit 28,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year that it is in operation - the equivalent to removing 6,000 cars off Singapore's roads.

When installed, it will be Singapore’s first single large-scale floating solar PV system, and one of the largest of its kind in the world. PUB first tested the systems at Tengeh Reservoir in 2016.



Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli announced on Thursday that PUB will be launching a Request for Proposal (RFP) to invite private sector companies to design, build, own and operate the system.

The system will generate green energy to power water treatment and is expected to offset 7 per cent of PUB’s current energy needs, as well as reducing Singapore's carbon footprint.

Additionally, two other smaller 1.5MWp floating solar PV systems on Bedok and Lower Seletar reservoirs will be in place by early 2020 - the construction tender for these two projects has closed and will be awarded in Q3 2019.

Rooftop solar PV systems have already been installed at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, Bedok Waterworks, PUB WaterHub, Tuas Desalination Plant, and the Changi Water Reclamation Plant.

"When the floating systems on Bedok, Lower Seletar and Tengeh reservoirs are completed, PUB will have a total solar capacity of some 57MWp," said PUB, adding that this will provide enough solar energy to power the equivalent of 15,500 4-room HDB flats for one year.

Solar panels on the roof of Tuas Water Reclamation Plant will add another 5MWp to the total upon its completion in 2025.