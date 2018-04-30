PUB to produce solar power at Bedok, Lower Seletar reservoirs for operations

SINGAPORE: PUB announced on Monday (Apr 30) that it has called a tender to conduct engineering studies for the deployment of floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Bedok Reservoir and Lower Seletar Reservoir.

In the press release, the national water agency said there was potential to replace some of the grid energy used for the reservoirs' water loop operations with solar energy.



Such operations include the pumping of raw water from reservoirs to waterworks, production of drinking water at waterworks, treatment of wastewater and production of NEWater and desalinated water.

PUB explained that solar power will be generated by panels installed on the roof spaces of existing installations and on the surfaces of the reservoirs.



"PUB’s tender for engineering studies will look into the detailed designs for a 1 MWp (megawatt peak) floating solar PV system at Lower Seletar Reservoir and a 1.5MWp floating solar PV system at Bedok Reservoir."



Each solar system will occupy 1ha and 1.5ha respectively and will take up less than 2 per cent of total surface area at the reservoirs, said PUB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The floating panels will also be installed away from current water activities.



PUB added that a 0.5 MWp PV system will be installed on the roof of Bedok Waterworks by this year.



Both systems are estimated to reduce PUB's carbon footprint by about 1.3 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide annually - equivalent to taking around 270 cars off the road every year.

With the additional PV system on Bedok Waterwork's roof, the total carbon footprint will be reduced by at least 1.5 kt of carbon dioxide yearly, said PUB. (Graphic: PUB)

With the additional PV system on Bedok Waterwork's roof, the total carbon footprint will be reduced by at least 1.5 kt of carbon dioxide yearly, said PUB.



PUB's chief executive Ng Joo Hee said that even though the solar PV systems were small, they were "significant forays into making the water treatment process greener and less dependent on fossil fuels".

